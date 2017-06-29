Food allergies can be frustrating – even deadly and if you’re an adult who is allergy-free, you may think that you don’t have to worry about food allergies, but that’s not true.

Here’s todays it’s your health.

Most food allergies start in childhood – but they can develop at any point in one’s lifetime.

Adults might get an allergy to a food they used to eat without any problem and a child might outgrow an allergy – only to have it reappear later in life.

According to Mayo Clinic – researchers are unsure of the reasons, experts there say the most common food allergies in adults are – peanuts and tree nuts, fish and shrimp or lobster.

If you develop an allergy – you have to avoid eating that food some people are at risk for a life-threatening reaction that requires immediate treatment.

Symptoms of an allergic reaction include:

-Digestive problems

-Hives

-Facial swelling

-Or trouble breathing

And just because in the past you may have found a reaction to be mild – it doesn’t mean it couldn’t be more severe in the future.

Consult your doctor to determine what’s causing the problem – and develop a plan to work with it.