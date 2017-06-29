Food allergies can be frustrating – even deadly and if you’re an adult who is allergy-free, you may think that you don’t have to worry about food allergies, but that’s not true.
Here’s todays it’s your health.
Most food allergies start in childhood – but they can develop at any point in one’s lifetime.
Adults might get an allergy to a food they used to eat without any problem and a child might outgrow an allergy – only to have it reappear later in life.
According to Mayo Clinic – researchers are unsure of the reasons, experts there say the most common food allergies in adults are – peanuts and tree nuts, fish and shrimp or lobster.
If you develop an allergy – you have to avoid eating that food some people are at risk for a life-threatening reaction that requires immediate treatment.
Symptoms of an allergic reaction include:
-Digestive problems
-Hives
-Facial swelling
-Or trouble breathing
And just because in the past you may have found a reaction to be mild – it doesn’t mean it couldn’t be more severe in the future.
Consult your doctor to determine what’s causing the problem – and develop a plan to work with it.