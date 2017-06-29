MANATEE — A stunning report from the Bradenton Herald about the opioid crisis on the Suncoast.

So far this month manatee county paramedics have administered nearly 400 doses of Narcan to overdose patients.

The article goes on to say in the last six months 12-hundred doses of the life-saving drug were administered and in the last 12 months, nearly 38-hundred doses.

EMS District Chief Jason Evans said the worst is likely to come, as July tends to be the peak month for overdoses the Bradenton Police Department is now being trained to administer Narcan.

It received a $20,000 Florida Department of Law Enforcement Grant in May, to purchase 400 units of the drug.