Sarasota police department respond to a single vehicle crash on Fruitville Road this morning. It happened just after 5 o’clock a car was traveling westbound on Fruitville Road when it struck the median and crashed into a palm tree. The driver was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with unknown injuries at this time. Traffic on Fruitville Road between Tuttle and Lockwood Ridge was closed for a few hours this morning. Sarasota Police Department is investigating and believe speed is a factor.