PUNTA GORDA—A Charlotte County jury finds Punta Gorda Police Chief Tom Lewis not guilty of misdemeanor culpable negligence in the death of Mary Knowlton.

Knowlton was killed by former Officer Lee Coel during a police training exercise for in August of 2016. Lewis’s attorneys argued that the chief should not be held responsible for Coel’s actions, and a jury of four men and two women agreed.

They deliberated for just under three hours.