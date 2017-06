The Baltimore Orioles proved, yet again, how they are committed to the Suncoast all year long.

Orioles minor league players took the field Tuesday with about 40 students from Sarasota County’s Oak Park School, which provides educational support and therapy to students with special needs.

The students had the chance to bat, field and run the bases with the ballplayers.

Needless to say, it was a great day at the ballpark.