SARASOTA — Come Saturday, 25 of the best Aqua Cross racers will take to the shores of Lido Key to start the Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix. Three 30-minute mottos will determine the winner. Sarasota native Eric Lagopoulos hopes to take the top spot.
“The Outlaw” has had a tough start to the season. A few mechanical issues and an engine failure have kept him from the podium in his first two Enduro Pro events in Daytona Beach and St. Petersburg. However, the 3-time AquaX champion very motivated to get a win on his home shore.