A second judge has recused himself from hearing a lawsuit involving former Manatee High School football Coach Joe Kinnan.

The Bradenton Herald reports, Judge Gilbert Smith junior recused himself from the case after being assigned Monday.

This comes after Judge Lon Arend recused himself Friday.

Judges may step down if there is any conflict of interest.

Kinnan’s suit claims that former members of the school board worked in concert with former Superintendent Rick Mills to smear Kinnan’s name and force him out of the district.

The case was dismissed in January and Kinnan filed an amended suit in march.