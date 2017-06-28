SARASOTA – Sarasota has its very own Golden Girls scenario, but the three women also go by a different nickname.

The “Cha-Cha” girls – Gilda Saakes, Cindy Mennicke, and Gisela Espinos, all love to dance and live under one roof.

Saakes’ daughter, Gilda Dennis, cares for the senior women.

“It was out of necessity for everyone, we needed an easier way to care for them, they needed care,” Dennis said. “We went ahead and pooled their resources, purchased the house, and so they all now live here together.”

Now, Dennis lives just two houses down from her mother Gilda, aunt Gisela, and mother-in-law Cindy.

“They would not really be able to live independently, each of them on their own, they can live here together with our support,” Dennis said.

Dennis has another job, but care-taking has become her priority.

“So we provide the mechanics of their day-to-day life,” she said.

Like regulating their medication, handling bills, and bringing dinners over.

As for the fun, they have Sophia Horbacz, a companion from Comfort Keepers, come in three days a week.

“We go to friendship center to have a good time,” Horbacz said.

The friendship center is where they socialize and dance.

“They have so many friends there, and we just have a great time,” Horbacz said.

Dennis said the unique living situation is helpful.

“It works because they help each other. Whereas one has a strength in one area, it makes up for a weakness in another person’s area, and they all look out for each other,” she said.

The companionship helps the women, too.

“They’re developing a friendship. My mom and mother-in-law have known each other for 20 years, but never at this level,” Dennis said.

It also is working for Dennis and her own family.

“It’s been a blessing for me, my husband and my daughter who’s 14 and has three grandmothers living two doors down,” Dennis said.