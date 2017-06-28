Five police officers testify on the second day of the misdemeanor negligence trial for Police Chief Tom Lewis.

Officers detailed in court several safety missteps and missed opportunities to take measures that would have prevented the accidental fatal shooting of a 79–year–old Punta Gorda woman last summer during a community event.

According to the Herald Tribune, the officer who fired the fatal shots was not using one of the training guns kept in the Police Department’s armory, and he walked around that evening carrying a revolver in his waistband.

Instead of harmless blanks used for training, lethal ammunition was given to the officer and used at the event.

The officers testified of a lack of strict accountability or responsibility for safety at the event for 35 city business leaders.

Lewis could face up to 60 days in jail if convicted.