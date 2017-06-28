SARASOTA COUNTY-Education at one Sarasota school improves greatly over the last 12 months.

Alta Vista Elementary School received “A” grade improving from a “C” a year ago.

The grading system is based on test scores, graduation rates, and number of students in AP class.

Alta Vista is a title one school to benefit students from low income families.

42 schools in Sarasota County this year maintained an “A” or “B” rating.

The Sarasota County school system has been an “A”rated district since 2004.

School Superintendent Todd Bowden says the effort to raise the bar is a team effort.

“There is an investment that is made at Alta Vista from the school district and the community. We have an outstanding teaching staff here. We have an outstanding principal as a matter of fact the principal here has been recognized as a state principal of the year.”

Manatee County school district improved from a “C” last year to a “B” this year. 14 of the schools received an “A” grade.