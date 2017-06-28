Parenting can be difficult, especially when trying to discipline, but a Bradenton mother was arrested yesterday afternoon for going too far. SNNs Krystel Knowles has the story.

Llin Derby Sanon is behind bars because investigators say she put a hot iron to her son’s foot”

Jim Watkins was doing some house work a few doors down when four law enforcement vehicles showed up to Sanon’s home.

“There were so many cops that were here, we thought something violent happened”

Something violent did happen the night before.

According to the manatee county sheriff’s office spokesperson Sanon wanted to teach her three year old son a lesson.

“They observed a large blister on the ball of his foot; the mother admitted she had used a hot iron to scare the boy”

The daycare center the boy was at contacted law enforcement after hearing the child talking about his mom burning him.

“This is exactly why we rely on educators to tell us when they see something like this”

According to the probable cause affidavit, the 3 year old was having a hard time walking on his right foot.

“She had no use in having kids”

She’s being charged with a felony charge of aggravated child abuse.

In Bradenton Krystel Knowles

“That’s really crazy, that’s really sad”

Sanon will be back in court on august 4th. The boy is staying with his father.