Longboat Key leaders are eyeing another Suncoast administrator to take over as their town manager.

Dave Bullock is retiring as Longboat Key town manager in January so the commission last week asked Bullock to see if Sarasota County Administrator, Tom Harmer has any interest in replacing him

According to the Herald Tribune, Longboat commissioners feel Harmer is the most qualified local candidate to succeed Bullock, who has led the town since 2011.

Harmer issued a statement Tuesday acknowledging the town’s courtship but noted that his focus is on the county’s ongoing budget process and the annual conference of county officials this week.