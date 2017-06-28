The Preserves of Venice is getting a second chance to ease concerns.

The proposed 118–home development at the southeast intersection of Border and Auburn roads had too many stipulations attached to satisfy the Venice City Council Tuesday, but rather than reject it outright or send the complex proposal back to the Venice Planning Commission, the council voted 5–2 to give the developer a chance to meet with representatives of all three of its neighbors — Sawgrass, Waterford and Fox Lea Farm — to ease concerns.

According to the Herald Tribune, Fox Lea Farm, an equestrian training and show facility that had a gross economic impact of $16.4 million on Sarasota County in 2016, was mainly concerned with building going on during its show season.