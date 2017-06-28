A waterfront home Federal prosecutors say was built by a Mafia hitman with laundered money is for sale on the Suncoast.

The compound is on Casey Key Road. It consists of two homes connected by a pool and tennis court and it all could be yours for just $8.9 million dollars.

According to the Herald Tribune, the compound was once allegedly owned by Joseph Watts, a notorious Mafia hitman. Watts was allegedly the backup shooter in 1985 when the former Gambino boss, Paul Castellano, was assassinated in front of a Manhattan steakhouse.

Federal prosecutors, say he laundered $2 million of his loan–shark earnings through a Swiss bank account and used it to build the estate on 411 N. Casey Key Road, where he planned to retire.