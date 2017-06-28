SARASOTA- It was a day of fishing and fun on Sarasota Bay for 69 special needs participants.

Its all part of the Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix week long festivities. Don and Kim McGuire are cochairmen of the Friendliest Catch and have participated in the event for 14 years.

“We have organized local boat captains to come out, about 40 boat captains to come out to take some of the physically challenge out fishing.”

The McGuire’s say they are proud to be a part of this event.

“We just like to give back, and give back to the community and provide a fun day for the people who don’t have boats, and don’t have a chance to go out every day, fishing and boating and running around. We like to give them a big special day.”

This was the first time Mary Jo Baize and her son Jason were a part of the fishing adventure.

“He has not been out on a boat since he was about 4 years ago. So this was huge for him to be able to come out and get on the water and catch some fish and do something that’s out of his ordinary day,” says Baize.

Sarasota Police Chief Bernadette DiPino and Mcgurff the Crime Dog were also out on the water and stopped by the Sarasota Outboard Club to spend time with every participant.

Volunteers and charter captains donate their time and boats, bringing the fun of fishing to everyone.

“I am so impressed with the volunteer and comradery trying to get his wheel chair on a boat was difficult. These guys just came immediately right to us and lifted it down into the boat,” says Baize.

It was a fun and unforgettable day for the Baize family.

“And the experience was great .Everything has been taken care of, we didn’t bring anything , we didn’t need to bring anything with us,’ says Baize.