SARASOTA COUNTY – A Sarasota County circuit reduces bond for a Venice attorney accused of embezzling more than $700,000 from elderly clients’ trust accounts after their deaths.

Bond had been set at $1.7 million , but was reduced Monday afternoon to $407,500 for Adam R. Miller. The Herald-Tribune reports his attorney argued that his client had no criminal history, posed no threat to the community, and had no reason to flee.

Prosecutors said the bond was set based on the crime and amount of money allegedly stolen. Miller is being charged with two Second-Degree and three First-Degree felonies.

His arraignment hearing is scheduled for next month.