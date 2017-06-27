SARASOTA- The Sarasota Police Department has regained accreditation status.

Sarasota Police Department voluntarily withdrew from the process in 2014.

“We found that there were a number of the policies that were not being followed or that information was not captured and contained into a file,” says Sarasota Police Department Chief Bernadette DiPino.

She says the department worked tirelessly over the last three years to start fresh, even hiring an accreditation manager.

“We actually had 3 accreditors come in March of this year. Meet with our department and go and see our whole entire agency and ask questions, and quiz our officers and staff on various polices with the department and we came out 100%,” says DiPino.

There are more than 238 standards set forth by The Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation that must be met for three consecutive years. The Sarasota Police Department received a unanimous decision to be re accredited.

“We are really proud of this it’s quite a distinctive honor. And I’m proud of the men and women of our police department who have gone above and beyond to meet these standards,” says DiPino.

Every patrol car will have a sticker marking their accreditation status and every officer will also wear a pin.

The Sarasota Police Department Homeless Outreach team was also recognized by the board as a best practice. They are attending a conference in the fall on how to address homelessness nationwide.

The accreditation status is good for three years and DiPino says it reaffirms the good work SPD is doing.

We’re able to verify and show that we are following policies , that we have standards there are the best practices in the state of Florida and that we are meeting those standards every day.”