SARASOTA- The new 18 million dollar Ringling College of Art and Designs Library is named after Alfred R. Goldstein.

A New York engineer shifted gears and began his real estate career where he made the most of his wealth. Finally, retiring in Sarasota around 1986.

Cheryl Loeffler met Goldstein 20 years ago and says, the more he gave the more he enjoyed it.

Joseph McKenna, President CEO Sarasota Orchestra knew him for 16 years.

He says Goldstein financial support help fund Summer camps and gave students the chance to listed to a live orchestra all for free.

Mckenna says behind the generosity was a man who believed in paying it forward.

A funeral service will be held 10:00 am tomorrow at Temple Beth Sholom, 1050 South Tuttle Avenue.

SHARE
Previous articleLocal business wants to make healthy eating easy
Krystel Knowles
Krystel Knowles
http://www.snntv.com
Krystel Knowles joined SNN in February of 2016. She is a graduate of the University of South Florida with a Bachelors in Mass Communications and minors in News Editorial and Telecommunication Production. Krystel is trilingual- fluent in Spanish, English and French (and picked up some Portuguese while studying abroad in Brazil). Krystel started her career in print journalism. She was a correspondent for the St. Pete Times Newspaper, staff writer for Focus Magazine, and head reporter and photographer for South Tampa community news publication. In 2011, she made the switch from print to broadcast journalism. She has since worked as a photojournalist for Fox 35 in Orlando, and also as a photojournalist/multimedia journalist for ABC action news in Tampa. Although she was born in Tampa, Krystel moved to New Port Beach, California within a few months. She then spent 8 years in Lima, Peru before moving to Miami, Florida. While living in Peru, Krystel danced at the National School of Ballet and sang in a choir. Her passion for ballet led Krystel to figure skating in 2015. Her other hobbies include: skateboarding, snowboarding, surfing, and traveling.