SARASOTA- The new 18 million dollar Ringling College of Art and Designs Library is named after Alfred R. Goldstein.

A New York engineer shifted gears and began his real estate career where he made the most of his wealth. Finally, retiring in Sarasota around 1986.

Cheryl Loeffler met Goldstein 20 years ago and says, the more he gave the more he enjoyed it.

Joseph McKenna, President CEO Sarasota Orchestra knew him for 16 years.

He says Goldstein financial support help fund Summer camps and gave students the chance to listed to a live orchestra all for free.

Mckenna says behind the generosity was a man who believed in paying it forward.

A funeral service will be held 10:00 am tomorrow at Temple Beth Sholom, 1050 South Tuttle Avenue.