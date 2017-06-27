Governor Rick Scott appointed former State Representative Jimmy Patronis Monday to become Florida’s new Chief Financial Officer. According to the Herald-Tribune, Lakewood Ranch-based home builder Pat Neal and Sarasota State Rep. Joe Gruters both were believed to be in contention for the CFO job, which became available when current CFO Jeff Atwater announced he would leave the seat before his term expired next year.

In appointing Patronis to replace Atwater, Scott made him the GOP front runner to win a full term as CFO in 2018. Both Gruters and Neal said that Patronis, who currently serves on the State Public Service Commission, was a good choice. A Florida State University graduate, Patronis will be sworn in Friday to the $128,972-a-year job, joining Attorney General Pam Bondi and Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam on the cabinet.