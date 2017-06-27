SARASOTA COUNTY-It’s National Sunglasses Day across the nation and the reason is not just for fashion.

Optometrist Lori Ann long of The Eyes Associates in Sarasota says not wearing sunglasses can harm your eyes.

UV rays from the sun can damage your cataracts and retinas.

Twenty percent of cataract growth is linked to exposure of UV rays just like a bad sunburn.

“We spend thousands of dollars every year on sunblock but people forget to put sunglasses on and you can get cancerous lesions around your eyes on your eyelids that’s caused by ultra–light exposure,”said Long.

Long says blue light from the sun contributes to Macular Degeneration worsening the retina and leading to blindness.