SARASOTA- The only way to know your HIV status is to get tested. According to the CDC, one in every 7 people living with HIV is unaware of their condition.

HIV Testing is fast, free, and confidential. But many people at risk still haven’t been tested. Sarasota Department of Health’s Michael Drennon says National HIV Testing day looks to catch their attention.

“Not let it get lost in the routine day to day things,” Michael Drennon said. “We want to let it draw our attention to it. And make sure people are aware that the risks still exist, and it’s not a disease that we overlook.”

Florida tops the list for new cases of HIV.

“HIV is something we see routinely,” Drennon said. “It’s still a disease that we struggle with and we want to make sure that we’re providing testing for those individuals who are at risk or think they’re at risk, and really get them linked to care if they turn out to be positive.”

HIV Prevention Specialist with the Community Aids Network Jimmy Laza says getting tested is the best way to prevent the spread of HIV.

“It’s a 15 minute test,” Laza said. “It’s free of charge, and everyone should be able to go and participate and get tested,” Laza said. “And one of the reasons is, everyone wants to know his status.”

Laza says the knowing your status can help you live a longer, healthier life.

“There’s a lot of treatment available,” Laza said. “For people to be able to get treated on time, and know his status on time.”

Getting tested is also a great time to learn about prevention measures.

“Anyone that comes in to get tested,” Drennon said. “Regardless of what their results are, we educate them and counsel them on the risk factors associated with the disease and unsafe sexual practices and things like that.”

Sarasota Department of Health has HIV resources and testing. CAN, Community AIDS Network, also has free testing for people.