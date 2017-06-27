LAKEWOOD RANCH – A Lakewood Ranch man is found guilty of murder in the death of a 17-month-old boy in July 2015.

The Bradenton Herald reports after nine hours, a jury found 37-year-old Richard Williams guilty of Second-Degree Murder. He now faces up to life in prison.

Williams was home alone with his own daughter and Quincey, his then-girlfriend’s son, when the boy began to struggle to breathe and went limp. Quincey’s death was caused by blunt force trauma to his head.

Williams denied ever hurting the toddler, but first said the boy had slipped in the bathtub but didn’t cry, and the injury hadn’t left a mark.