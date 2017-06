PUNTA GORDA – Three people were taken to the hospital following a five-vehicle pileup on I-75 in Charlotte County Tuesday, June 27th.

The wreck happened just after 5 A.M. at mile marker 151, south of the Tuckers Grade exit. Rescue crews say five vehicles were involved, including a semi-truck.

Two people were taken to Lee Memorial Hospital and another to Bayfront Punta Gorda. No serious injuries were reported. The crash remains under investigation.