The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 48 year old Venice man on possession of child pornography charges.

Detectives arrested Mario Guerrero for three counts of the crime. Detectives with internet crimes against children determined an IP address leased to him was used to download 53 files of the porn.

After a search of his home, detectives discovered three images determined to be child porn he was released Saturday on $75,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.