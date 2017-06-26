VENICE- The Venice City Council will weigh in on a project designed to meet the need for workforce housing this week. According to the Herald-Tribune, for more than three months, plans for John Nolan Gardens, a 534-unit workforce housing complex proposed on Knights Trail Road, a half-mile north of the Triple Diamond Commerce park, have been working through the system. On Tuesday, the council is hosting the first of two public hearings on a zoning change for the 29-acre parcel that would allow for construction of up to 18 units per acre on the site. The Venice planning commission recommended approval of the zoning change May 16th by a 4-1 vote.