The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an armed robber.

The suspect struck the racetrack in the 400 block of Tamiami Trail on Sunday morning deputies later released this picture of the suspect Detectives describe him as in his mid-30 with a short brown beard, 5’8″, and around 170 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a beige hat, camo shorts and a Tampa Bay Rays t-shirt.

Anyone with information call crimestoppers.