SARASOTA- The Sarasota County School District’s climate survey has been altered at the direction of the new Sarasota County School Superintendent. According to the Herald-Tribune, for the first time in more than 10 years, the survey comments section was removed at the direction of new superintendent Todd Bowden. Every year, Sarasota County school staff get the opportunity to anonymously rate their workplace. It’s through an online 29-question ‘climate survey’ which asks things like, “My school/work site administration treats all staff in an equitable manner”, but again this year the comments section that followed was eliminated. The climate survey is intended to measure perceptions about the school and work environment.