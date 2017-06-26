Circus Sarasota is setting up its big top on the national mall where the 50th Smithsonian Folklife Festival celebrates the world of circus in all its forms. According to the Herald Tribune, there will be daily performances by professional and amateur performers of all ages, exhibits highlighting how productions are mounted and the history and tradition of multi-generations of circus families. If the weather cooperates, organizers say this year’s festival could attract more than 1 million visitors. The celebration begins just weeks after the closing of the venerable Ringling Brothers Barnum and Bailey Circus, and makes the case that the circus is alive and well in all corners of the United States. The event takes over a long stretch of the national mall outside the Smithsonian Castle, alongside the arts and industries building and the Hirschhorn Museum.