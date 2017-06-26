HOLMES BEACH- 29-year-old Michael Alvarez visiting from Haines City, along with his girlfriend, was at Holmes Beach Sunday afternoon.

They were swimming towards a sand bar about 100 feet off shore.

According to Holmes Beach Police Chief, William Tokajer, the couple was close to the sandbar, when the girlfriend looked behind her and noticed Alvarez had gone underwater.

After not being able to find him, she swam back to shore and called 911.

According to the chief, with help from West Manatee Fire Rescue, Marine Rescue, Longboat Key Fire Rescue, Coast Guard, FWC and the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, it took about an hour and a half to find Alvarez.

The Helicopter spotted him about 150 feet away from shore, he was pronounced dead at the scene