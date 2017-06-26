SARASOTA – If negative thoughts often fill your mind you’re not alone, but too much negativity can lead to depression and anxiety.

Does spilling your coffee or getting a flat tire put you in a bad mood all day? Psychologist Eddy Regnier says that’s because our brains are made to notice danger.

Unlike prehistoric times where we were chased by predators, today’s threats are political, financial and emotional.

If we don’t have those threats under control, our negative thoughts can lead to depression. “Internal dangers are thoughts that we have that tell us to do things somewhat irrational,” says Regnier.

Like everything else, the brain can malfunction. “The problem with the brain is that once it starts thinking a certain way, it has a hard time letting go,” says Regnier.

Similar to drinking coffee, thinking negatively can become a habit. So we have to retrain our brains out of bad habits and into positive patterns. “The brain is designed to be balanced and so we can’t avoid negative thoughts, they’re going to happen,” says Regnier.

The key is to find a healthy balance. “The question is can you be in charge of your mind or is your mind in charge of you,” asks Regnier.

Whether it’s listening to music or thinking of a happy memory, it’s up to us to change our way of thinking.

“Take charge of your life,” says Regnier. “Force yourself to go where there’s happiness, cause once you nudge yourself into a happy thought, a happy state, you’ll be happy.”