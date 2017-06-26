SARASOTA – Despite Sarasota’s decline in violent crime in the past few years, there have been several shots fired here within the last week.

Two shootings in just a few days.

“We’ve had two incidents where vehicles were chasing each other and shooting at each other in our neighborhoods in north Sarasota,” Sarasota P.D. Chief of Police, Bernadette DiPino, said.

One was on N. Washington Blvd., and the other was Sunday evening on Goodrich Ave.

“Immediately our officers will respond to the scene, they will try to see if they can locate the vehicles,” DiPino said. “If there’s any casings that are found, and we have found casings, which would be able to help us gather evidence and try to identify who’s involved with these incidents.”

Seeing this happen and not knowing who did it is not easy for law enforcement.

“It’s very troubling because bullets don’t have names on them, and unfortunately someone could get hurt, especially a small child or someone in a neighborhood,” DiPino said.

This is especially in the case of Sunday’s shooting, which happened just a block away from Booker High School.

Chief DiPino said this activity is unusual.

“We are just concerned about this because this is uncharacteristic, and we don’t know if there’s a link between the two,” DiPino said. “We suspect it may be drug related or potentially gang related, but we have no real evidence right now to determine what factors have caused these two groups to be shooting at each other in our community.”

To find out, they need the help of Sarasota drivers.

“We need their help, we need their partnership to help us identify who’s doing this,” DiPino said. “Try to get a tag number for us, try to get a good description of the vehicle and the last direction they were seen, try to see if they can identify what the people inside the vehicle look like to give us a description.”

However, she says not to compromise your own safety.

“Never put themselves in harms way to get us that information. We would rather them be safe, but to call 9-1-1 as soon as they possibly can to give us that information,” DiPino said.

Really, law enforcement wants everyone to stay safe.

“We’re also concerned about the people that are shooting each other in the cars,” DiPino said. “We don’t want them to get hurt either.”

She wants the shooters to find other outlets of aggression.

“There’s so many better ways to resolve issues, from talking to each other to if they really want to fight, get in a boxing ring,” DiPino said. “There are other ways to get together and resolve their issues.”

Chief DiPino said Crime Stoppers will also be offering rewards for any leads to potential suspects.