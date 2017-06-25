SARASOTA COUNTY – A devastating fire inspiring one restaurant to bring on the tunes.

JR’S Old Packinghouse hosted its first ever Music Fest on Sunday. Locals came by to eat his famous Cuban grub and listen to live music.

Owner JR Garraus says a fire caused severe damage to the café last year. He lost his livelihood and his business was closed for eight months. Prompting the business to throw this event to celebrate good times one year later.

Musical acts included The Missing Links, Mumbo Jumbo, and The Smokin Bones. Garraus says events like this are the perfect opportunity to bring people together.

“My aunt there is my mother in law, there is my wife, there is my mother. Everybody’s involved a lot of community effort, a lot of friends and family and volunteers all joined together to make this happen.”

Part of the proceeds for the event goes to the Sarasota County Fire Department, the bands, and the building.