PUNTA GORDA – Florida Highway Patrol officials receive a call regarding a vehicle accident in Punta Gorda at around 11:30 A.M. Sunday, June 25th. Arriving on scene, finding the driver dead.

According to FHP, 79-year-old Jackie Ballak was driving southbound on Taylor Road when she experienced a medical event, causing her to drive off the road.

She collided with a stand of trees. Charlotte County EMS paramedics pronounced Ballak dead at the scene.

Roads in the area were closed for nearly two hours before the SUV was towed away.