FORT MYERS – A small plane crashed into a building Saturday, June 24th, at Chico’s Day Care in Fort Myers, killing one person.

Authorities say the crash killed one of two people on board. The pilot, Anthony Greco Jr., managed to exit the plane before the burst into flames. He suffered serious injuries.

Officials say the plane was in the process of taking off from a nearby airport when it crashed. No one was in the day care at the time.

The National Transportation Safety Board says the building suffered major damage. They removed the plane from the scene Sunday. The investigation continues.