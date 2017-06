OMAHA – The College World Series Champsionship Series is decided. Hundreds of teams played ball this year and now we’re down to two. And it’s an all SEC affair out in Omaha.

The Florida Gators are going to the ‘ship, taking on the LSU Tigers. The Gators punched their ticket Saturday night knocking off TCU 3–0 in Nebraska.

Game one of the three-game series is Monday night.