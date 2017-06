PARRISH – Two drivers suffer serious injuries in a vehicle accident late Saturday, June 24th.

Thirty-year-old Michelle LaChance was driving northbound on U.S. 301 north of Dickey Road when for unknown reasons, she drifted into the southbound lanes.

LaChance collided with a pickup driven by 23-year-old Zachary Peters. The pickup rolled over and burst into flames.

Charges are pending as the investigation continues.