PORT ST. LUCIE – Tim Tebow is making his return to Florida. The quarterback turned Minor League slugger got the call up to the High A St. Lucie Mets Sunday in Port St. Lucie.

He’s appeared in 64 games and has three homers, one bomb coming in his first at bat on opening night.

But Suncoast fans wanting to snag a Tebow autograph and picture, you’ll have to wait.

The St. Lucie Mets don’t travel to Bradenton to play the marauders during the second half of the season, which kicked off last week.

Before becoming the Gators QB, Tebow was a high-school standout for Neese baseball in Jacksonville.

