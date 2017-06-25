St. PETERSBURG – The annual St. Petersburg Pride Parade took to the streets Saturday, June 24th, but this year, they were different streets. For the first time in the parade’s 15-year run, the route ran along Bayshore Drive.

By the number, the St. Petersburg Pride Parade was a huge success. An estimated 30,000 people in attendance and not a single police arrest. Many come for miles to experience the event.

But the new waterfront venue is getting mixed reviews. Some love it, some not so much.

“i did feel like there was a little more space. People were less cramped. I feel like it’s kind of sardines in a tin. I mean it’s great, don’t get me wrong.”

“Last year was a wonderful parade route. That was the parade route for a long time but I think the public really enjoys this one as well. We’re having a great time so I think it’s a great route.”

But some businesses along the old parade route were concerned with a loss of business with the loss of the parade.