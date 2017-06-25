SARASOTA – The Sarasota Police Department reports a shooting incident in the area of 31st Street and Goodrich Avenue in Sarasota at around 7 P.M. Sunday, June 25th.

Unknown suspects inside a silver SUV shot multiple times at a silver Sedan.

The Herald-Tribune reports deputies marked a crime scene around the intersection. They report the shooting occurred just one block southeast of Booker High School and it’s the third two-car shootout in the area this month

Anyone with any information on the shooting incident, please call Detective K. Laster at 941-364-7327.