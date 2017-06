SARASOTA – Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for an armed robbery suspect.

Deputies called to the RaceTrac in the 400 Block of Tamiami Trail Sunday, June 25th.

Detectives describe the suspect as a man in his mid-30’s with a short brown beard, 5’8″, and 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a beige hat, camo shorts and a tampa bay rays t-shirt.

Please call the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900 with any information.