SARASOTA – An ‘A’ plus for a recent Ringling College of Art and Design grad. Trent Sivek winning first place at this year’s Electronic Entertainment Expo College Game Competition, the first time for any Ringling grad to do so.

Running through a musical palace, that’s why this little girl’s shouts sound like musical notes. Enter the interactive world of Phonetica where a girl named Teah searches for stolen instruments, a game created by Ringling graduate Trent Sivek.

One among hundreds of new games making a debut at this year’s E3. Finalists from more than 400 schools nationwide competing for first place in the College Game Competition.

Sivek coming out on top with a game created entirely by himself.

“I think the thing I like most about Trent’s work is it’s Trent’s. It’s totally individualistic and this is one of the originality aspects that the experts at E3 recognized in this game.”

Starting out as sketches in Marty Murphy’s game art class, culminating in a senior thesis project and ultimately an E3 standout.

“In video games, one of the most important things you can do is grab a new customer’s attention, to create a customer, you really have to grab their attention.”

Striking visuals create a unique landscape essential in bringing back customers for continued game play.

“A lot of content out there is mature-related but I think everyone at the show and people who visit our classroom, they enjoy the wholesome quality and appreciate it but they also enjoy the quality of the work, the game play and the originality of it.”

Murphy calls Sivek the future of E3.

While Teah makes her way through Phoenetica, Sivek and other game design graduates make their way through the gaming industry, transforming the world of entertainment.