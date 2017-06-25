SARASOTA – A personal trainer in Sarasota nearly died last year from a stomach condition. Now he want’s to make sure others aren’t running the same risk.

As a personal trainer who spends his entire week in the gym, David Greene might be seen as one of the healthiest 50-year-old’s you’ll meet. But after coming back from a cruise with his wife in Mexico last year, he felt something in his stomach and doubled over in pain.

“It became so bad I had to go to the hospital, had to go to the emergency room. They did a CT scan on me and said ‘we have to do emergency exploratory surgery. You’ve got a perforated colon, and we got to go in and find the hole and repair it.'”

Greene had diverticulitis, a painful condition where infected or inflamed pockets form in your colon and can cause severe damage. Like many Americans, Greene had been dealing with some stomach pain for years but dismissed it as normal.

“I couldn’t have imagined it could turn into something so severe. You know what I thought was just a regular stomach ache couple of times a month literally became life-threatening.”

Greene says he thinks a lot of other people dealing with stomach pain might be dealing with the same issue and are running a risk every day it goes undiagnosed.

“If I had known about it sooner, I could have received medication. I could have changed my diet. I could have changed some of my habits.”

So what can you do to make sure you’re staying safe? Greene says it may be as simple as just paying attention to what you’re putting int your shopping basket.

“My doctor told me after my surgery, ‘David, too much red meat and too much Red Bull.’ I would have never thought that Red Bull was bad for me.”

By making some diet changes, he says hes feeling much better these days and continues to do the same for others.