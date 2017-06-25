SARASOTA – You may not be looking forward to your next dentist appointment, and that’s certainly the case for Patriot, although he’s a 1200-pound horse.

Why does this horse have a long face? It might have something to do with his dentist appointment coming up. It’s been a year since Patriot had his last checkup and his veterinarian, Doctor John Bivens, says horses can have a lot to worry about.

“I have to be honest some of them I have felt so sorry for because I open their mouths and I look in there and I say, ‘this has been going on for a long time this horse has been miserable for years.'”

Horse teeth grow in a delicate balance between their upper and lower jaw. If that balance is upset, it can hurt. In this case, the tongue was split open.

“It got to the point where when this horse would chew, the lower tooth was going up into his skull.”

Bivens hopes that’s not the case here. After calming Patriot with a sedative and giving him a slightly bigger mouthwash than we’re used to, Bivens found some problems.

“This lower tooth here was a little too tall and this top tooth was a little too short.”

Bivens says that’s not bad for a horse checkup. After some work with dental tools the size of your arm, the procedure is over and any tooth pain gone.

“It’s an immediate release for the horse and it makes me feel like I’ve really helped them.”

Patriot’s friends are happy to be gentle with him as the sedative fades and like any dentist with a good patient, Bivens is proud.

“He has very nice teeth.”

Despite all the drilling and the filing, Patriot is feeling better.