BRADENTON – It’s time to hit the road. When we say hit, we mean ‘HIIT’… high intensity interval training. In this case, with bikes.

HITT The Road is a class designed to improve every aspect of cardio fitness. Even though the bikes are stationary, the sweat doesn’t stop.

“You’re gonna climb, you’re gonna sprint. While all of it is taught on a stationary bike, you’re gonna get some great movement through the class.”

Crunch describes the class as a ride through a musical journey, burning calories and building up a sweat performing intense interval work efforts.

Crunch personal training manager Mike McGowen says it’s a class for anyone at any fitness level.

With no distractions, a separate room with dim lights keep you focus as you pedal to the music.

“It kind of cuts down on the extrinsic factors going on. It keeps you really focused on what you’re doing in the class. But yeah, no extrinsic factors so you’re really focused, you don’t have to pay attention to the members of the gym and stuff like that.”

And it’s a switch from your regular cardio workout routine. High intensity interval training involves short bursts of hard work. The bursts last anywhere between 20 to 90 seconds, allowing you to push yourself to your very hardest. That’s why they last only a few seconds at a time. One second, casually pedaling, the next, creating almost a whirlwind at your feet.

Even though it lasts only a few seconds, you end up breathless from exerting so much energy.

“Yeah, most of the classes are going to burn around 500 calories, so it’s really a great class to get in there and burn some extra calories for the day.”

Fitness experts suggest this type of training is one of the best when it comes to boosting endurance and losing body fat. The short bursts are the key. As the saying goes, a little goes a long way.