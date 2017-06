PUNTA GORDA – The driver of a pickup truck involved in an accident June 1st in Punta Gorda died Saturday, June 24th

Forty-four-year-old Joseph Turtelien was the driver of a pickup truck packed with 15 others, ten of which were in the bed of the truck. All 16 sustained injuries in result of the rollover.

Turtelien succumbed to his injuries Sunday morning.