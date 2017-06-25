BRADENTON – Coaches and trainers try everything to prevent athletic injuries. IMG Academy uses a high-tech tool to help athletes prevent injury and improve performance.

Not far from baseball fields and tennis courts is a computer-filled room just as important to athletes as the space they practice in… IMG’s Motus Biomechanics Lab, developing technology to help athletes, whether testing a golf swing, a lacrosse shot or a football throw.

General Manager of the Lab, Tony Laughlin, says the technology learns about the body, how it’s moving and the stresses put on the body. For pitchers, that stress is on the elbow.

“If you were to wear a Motus throw sleeve before an injury, you’d have a pretty good baseline of where you are when 100 percent healthy and then if you do get an injury, you can use those numbers and information to help rehabilitate yourself.”

The Compression Sleeve measuring mobility and providing corrective exercises to reduce injury.

“Workload is a direct measures of the stress on the elbow so it gives us a much more accurate way of monitoring a pitcher’s stress and preventing that Tommy John or elbow injury.”

Data bouncing around the room from the sensor inside the sleeve, collected into a 3D model to address risk for throwing arm injury, benefiting athletes like Tyler Ahearn.

“My arm speed was a little lower than it usually is so I could have been lagging a little with my arm angle. And kind of just looking at the stress, making sure I’m in the green with it, making sure my arm’s healthy and capable of doing what it’s doing.”

Collecting data like stress, comparing it to a database of uninjured professional pitchers.

It’s all about finding the best methods of healing to put an injured player back on the field as soon as possible.