VENICE – The U.S. Coast Guard medevacs a 27-year-old man from a fishing vessel 60 miles off the coast of Venice Saturday, June 24th.

The Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg received notification around 7:30 P.M. stating Steve Wager was suffering symptoms of a seizure while on board his vessel.

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater helicopter crew later arrived at the vessel and hoisted wager, transporting him to Tampa General Hospital.

There is no word on Wager’s condition.