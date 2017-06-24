MANATEE COUNTY – Manatee County Sherri’s Office arrest 19-year-old Tyshana Douglas in connection with a string of recent vehicle burglaries and auto theft, charging her with Grand Theft Auto.

The vehicle burglaries occurred between June 22 and 23. Multiple personal items were removed from unlocked vehicles at various locations the 4800 block of Glenbrooke Drive, 8100 block of Glenbrooke Court and the 8100 block of Glenbrooke Place.

Detectives are also looking for three black males, 16-25 years of age, one with light complexion driving a Jeep Wrangler.

These suspects entered several vehicles, one dwelling and stole two vehicles. Suspects entered a vehicle in the 4200 block of Charles Drive removing personal items. Two attempted vehicle burglaries also occurred on that street. Two vehicles were entered at another residence, taking personal items. Another vehicle was burglarized in the 7800 block of Ontario Circle, and two more in 7700 block of Geneva Lane. One vehicle had a key in it and was stolen, a 2017 Gray Ford Escape.

In the 4200 block of Placid Drive, suspects entered a residence with a garage door opener found inside an unlocked vehicle. One of the vehicles initially burglarized, was later stolen, a 2016 Red Ford Focus.

Anyone with information should contact the MCSO at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.