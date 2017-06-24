SARASOTA COUNTY – One man is raising his family in the Oscar Scherer State Park.

“And really can you imagine this is the perfect place to grow a family, could you imagine, my son was actually born in the park says Oscar Scherer State Park Manger, Tony Clements.

He started as a park ranger in 1994, then married his wife in 1998 at the park’s pavilion and now lives in the park wife and two children.

“They can explore, we’ve got basically a 1,400 acre backyard. They can go out on walks, we try to go out on walks every day on the trail,” says Clements.

But not everyone can live like they do.

“The way the Florida park service works is, we have a campground, so we need people that are on call 24/7 just in case something was to happen on the camp ground, you want that security, you want that safety, to have someone here,” says Clements.

He says his children have grown up without a fear of the wild.

“It’s all about mindset and what you have grown up with, when you grow up in a state park that’s you extended family, all those plants and animals, there’re your extended, your aunts and animals are those animals”.

Clements has spent more than half of his life living in parks and he says he wouldn’t trade it for a thing.

“Once the park or any natural area kind of grows on you, and it becomes into your heart. its hard to let that go,” says Clements.