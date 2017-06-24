VENICE – Never too young to learn to save lives. Florida Fish and Wildlife, Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, and the Sarasota County Fire Department hosted Safety Kids Summer Splash Saturday, June 24th.

Kids received swimming lessons and learned what to do in emergency situations when it comes to drowning. Lifeguards taught the kids how to throw a simple flotation device to a potential drowning victim.

Ever since 2008, the American Heart Associations says bystanders can keep victims alive with just hands-only CPR and not mouth to mouth.

“Hands-only CPR is CPR with the compression without delivering breaths, and even hands-only CPR can double and triple the survival rate of the victim.”

The Sarasota Fire Department says they reported ten drownings this year alone in Sarasota county.